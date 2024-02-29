Two killed in Sylhet road crash

Two people, including a woman, were killed and four more injured after a pickup van and a CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were Nazma Begum, 43, wife of Sona Mia of Companiganj upazila of the district, and autorickshaw driver Mansur Ali, 27, son of Dhanai Mia of Pirer Bazar Borni village of Bishwanath upazila.

Quoting locals,Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital police outpost in-charge Jafar Imam said the upazila-bound autorickshaw from Sylhet city collided with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction on the highway in Lalbazar area, leaving six people injured.

Locals rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital where the duo died.

He said the bodies were kept at the morgue for autopsy.