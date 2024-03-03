Two killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Habiganj

Two people were killed and three others injured after a truck hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazila on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in in Aushkandi area in the afternoon.

Deceased Akib Mia, 60, hailed from Kishoreganj’s Mithamoin upazila, and Surchand Begum, 35, was a resident of Char Katkal village in the upazila.

Police said a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving two CNG passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were sent to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex, said Parimal Chandra Dev, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police Station.