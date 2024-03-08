Bangladesh smash Bhutan by 6-0

Bangladesh have completely outplayed Bhutan by a triumph of 6-0 goals in their last encounter of the round-robin stage in SAFF Under-16 Women’s Championship in Nepal’s Katmandu.

The two finalists of the tournament had already been fixed as Bangladesh and India secured their places on the stage earlier. As a result, this match became a match of formality in the contest.

The young Tigresses entered the ground without changing their playing XI even after reaching the final.

The girls in red and green took the lead in just the 13th minute of the game as Suravi Akanda made the opposition’s defending lineup fool. Fatema made it double in the 33rd minute while Crouching Marma followed her in the very next minute. The first half ended with 3-0.

The young girls found the net of their opposition in the 46th, 69th, and 77th minutes by Sathi Munda, Thuinui Marma, and Suravi Akanda respectively. They left the ground with a convincing win of 6-0 goal at the end.