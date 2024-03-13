BNP’s demand of dialogue is meaningless: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP leaders are irrationally placing the issue of dialogue in media but the BNP’s demand of dialogue is meaningless as the party is isolated from people.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the BNP’s proposal of holding dialogue, he said BNP leaders’ demand of dialogue is meaningless.

“BNP was involved in destructive politics ahead of the 12th general elections ignoring political norms. Though the President and the Election Commission asked BNP to join dialogue, it did not respond. Instead, the party continued ill-efforts to foil the elections,” he said.

Obaidul Quader said the BNP always places the demand of dialogue on condition of the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and even the party created anarchy in the country ahead of the last general elections in the name of its one-point movement – toppling the government.

“But the country’s people did not respond to their (BNP) irrational demand. We are also unequivocally stating that there is no scope of holding dialogue on condition,” he said.

Recalling that Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina phoned BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, ahead of the 10th general elections, asking her to join a dialogue, Quader said Khaleda behaved in an offensive manner with the AL president during their telephonic conversation and the country’s people have not yet forgotten her behavior.

The same way when Sheikh Hasina went to the residence of Khaleda after the death of her son Koko, the BNP chief sent Sheikh Hasina back from her home’s gate violating the political norms absolutely and made the path of dialogue closed.