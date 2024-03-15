10 individuals to get Independence Award this year

Ten noted individuals have been nominated for the highest civilian award Swadhinata Padak, also known as the Independence Award, this year for their outstanding contributions to the country.

The Cabinet Division declared the names of the award recipients in a notification on Friday.

Three people are getting the award in the ‘Independence and Liberation War’ category. They are– Kazi Abdur Sattar, freedom fighters Flight Sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous), and martyr Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan (posthumous).

Three people are — Oronno Chiran, freedom fighter Dr Md Obaidullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln— receiving the award in the ‘Social services’ category.

Dr Harishankar Das is receiving award in the ‘Medical’ category. In the ‘Literature’ category the award was given to late Md Rafiquzzaman and Firoza Khatun is getting the award in the ‘Sports’ category.

Independence Award is the highest state award in the country. The government has been giving this award every year since 1977 on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.