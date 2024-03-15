US to host Bangladesh and Canada ahead of T20I World Cup

In the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup, the United States will host the Canadian and Bangladeshi cricket teams.

The series will see the US playing against Canada in a five-match T20I series beginning on April 7, followed by a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting from May 21. All matches will take place at the Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) in Houston, Texas.

The confirmation of the matches comes after successful discussions between USAC, Cricket Canada, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the International Cricket Council (ICC), reports UNB.

“The Bangladesh Team’s upcoming tour of the USA marks a historic occasion in the realm of cricket. This T20I series signifies a momentous opportunity for the cricketers of both nations to showcase their talent and passion for the sport,” as Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the BCB, was quoted as saying in a press release sent by the BCB.

He also said that the series would serve the Bangladesh team as the ideal platform to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the World Cup.

“There is a massive Bangladesh community in the USA and North America, and I am sure the fans will come in numbers to enjoy the matches, adding to the vibrant atmosphere and fervor of the games,” he added.

The matches between Bangladesh and the USA will take place on May 21, 23 and 25 respectively.