Bangladesh seal ODI series thrashing Sri Lanka by 4wks

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Rishad Hossain completely outplayed Sri Lanka as Bangladesh won the last game of the three-match ODI series by four wickets to seal the series.

The Tigers overtook the target of 236 runs keeping around 10 overs (58 balls) in hand at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

In reply to 235, Bangladesh started well adding 50 runs without losing any wickets, thanks to Tanzid’s aggressive batting approach.

However, they started losing wickets from then at regular intervals on the other side despite Tanzid, who came in as the concussion substitute for Soumya Sarkar, was fluently scoring runs from one side.

At one stage, Tanzid had to depart also as he was caught by Asalanka in the long-on when he approached to hit the ball over the roop. He smashed 84 runs from 81 balls hitting four sixes and nine fours.

The Tigers fell into a little bit of trouble after Tanzid departed and started struggling. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz built a steady partnership of 48 runs to take the game to Bangladesh side step by step.

But a moment later, Bangladesh started flying in the air with sixes once Rishad arrived at the crease. He played a cameo of 48 runs from just 18 balls hitting four sixes and five fours, and Bangladesh won this match with dominance as well as the series.

Lahiru Kumara picked up four wickets for Sri Lanka while Wanindu Hasaranga got two.

Earlier, Bangladeshi bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 235.

After opting to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start. Taskin caught Nissanka in front with a sharp in-angler but if he had taken the review, the decision would have been reversed as it was going down leg.

Fernando then, fell soon after and Sadeera couldn’t capitalize on his start. Mendis was holding one end up but the introduction of Rishad saw him nicking one behind. Asalanka played a chancy knock and a loose shot led to his downfall.

Wickets kept falling but Liyanage, 101 from 102, stood like a rock from one end. He put the bad balls away and kept the scoreboard ticking. Theekshana gave him good support and they stitched a 50-run stand for the 8th wicket to take their side over 200.

Liyanage was able to score a well-compiled century but the final flourish didn’t come.

On the other hand, from the side of Bangladesh, Taskin took 3 wickets while Mustafizur and Mehidy Hasan took 2 wickets each.