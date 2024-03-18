BRTC to add 550 more long-route buses for Eid service

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will operate 550 additional long-route buses to transport passengers from the capital to various destinations during the Eid holidays.

BTRC Chairman Md Tajul Islam told this at a view-exchange meeting held at the BRTC building at Motijheel in the capital on Monday.

He said the decision has been taken as the Eid holiday is long this year.

The BRTC buses plying in Dhaka, will take part in transporting passengers from Dhaka to various destinations in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he added.

The BTRC chairman said they have 600 buses in Dhaka city. Of those 550 buses will be added to the Eid service and other 50 buses will continue its operation within Dhaka city. The existing long-route buses will operate as usual, he added.

He also informed that a public notice will be circulated in newspapers within a few days.

He said there are 1,350 buses in BRTC’s fleet. Of those, 1,253 buses were on route in 2023 while 1,233 were on route in 2022.