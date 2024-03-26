Metro Rail to ply one hour more from Wednesday

Metro Rail will ply one hour more from Wednesday (March 27) or the 16th Ramadan to ensure uninterrupted services to passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Instead of up to 8:40pm everyday, the metro rail will ply up to 9:40pm.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) informed it in the Metro Rail’s new timetable on Tuesday (March 26).

The new timetable will remain effective up to the previous day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Metro Rail’s new timetable, the time-limit of plying Metro Rail will increase an hour from March 27. The last train will leave Motijheel Station at 9:40pm, instead of 8:40pm, and the train will terminate at Uttara North Station at 10:14pm touching all the stations.

During the extended period, Metro Rail will ply 10 more times with an interval of 12 minutes. With these, the Metro Rail will ply (184+100)=194 times everyday and a total of 4,47,752 passengers will be able to travel everyday.

Passengers who will leave the Motijheel Station after 9:00pm will be able to travel using MRT/Rapid Pass only. Earlier, this timetable was 8:00pm.

Though the sale of tickets at all counters and vending machines stops at 7:50pm, it will stop at 8:50pm at all counters and vending machines from Wednesday.

Metro Rail now runs from 7:00am to 8:40pm throughout the week, except Friday. During the peak hours (from 7:00am to 11:30am), each train plies at an interval of 8 minutes and during the off-peak hours (from 2:00pm to 8:00pm), each train plies at an interval of 12 minutes.