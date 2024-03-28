Former CPB lawmaker Comrade Nazir Hossain passes away

Sunamganj Correspondent : Valiant freedom fighter and Former lawmaker of Sunamganj-1 Comrade Nazir Hossain died of old age complications at his own residence here early this morning.

He was 75.

The lawmaker of the left-leaning Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) breathed his last at around 4.30am at his residence, confirmed by our correspondent here today.

He survived by wife, a son, host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.

The senior CPB politician of the Sylhet division was elected a member of the parliament as an eight party alliance candidate with the symbol of boat for the first time from Sunamganj-1constituency in 1991.

Later, he was elected lawmaker from BNP for second time in 1996 and third time in 2001from the same constituency.

His first Namaj-e Janaza will be held on Thursday at 3pm at Sunamganj central Eidgah Maidan and then he will be buried in his family graveyard at his birth place Shahpur of Fatehpur union under Bishambarpur upazila after second Namaj-e Janaza at 5pm.