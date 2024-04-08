Gold price soars to Tk 1.17 lakh a bhori

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) raised the price of gold by Tk 1,749 to Tk 1,17,573 per bhori (11.664 grams).

The new price has been set due to a rise in the price of the precious metal in local markets, BAJUS said in a press release on Monday.

The new price will come into effect from Tuesday.

After the price hike, bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 1,17,573, marking the highest price ever in Bangladesh, up from Tk1,15,824.

Meanwhile, customers will have to pay Tk1,12,207 for 21-carat gold, Tk96,228 for 18-carat gold and Tk 80,190 for traditional gold.

While the cost of gold has seen significant adjustments, the price of silver remains constant, with 22-carat silver priced at Tk 2,100, 21-carat at Tk 2,006, 18-carat at Tk 1,715, and traditional silver at Tk 1,283 per category.