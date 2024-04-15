12th Parliament to go into 2nd session May 2

Parliament will go into session on May 02 after a 58-day recess as the first session of the current parliament was prorogued on March 05.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday summoned the 2nd session of the 12th parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

This session will begin at 5:00pm on May 02 (Thursday), said a parliament release.

The maiden session of the 12th parliament started on January 30 and prorogued on March 5 after 22 working days.

According to the Constitution, a period exceeding 60 days shall not intervene between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session.