Mustafiz gets more times for IPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has extended Mustafizur Rahman’s leave for a day to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will get an opportunity to play one more match for Chennai Super Kings.

As per the terms of the no-objection certificate (NOC) given by BCB, Mustafiz was supposed to stay in the IPL till April 30.

Now, Mustafiz will be available till May 1 when Chennai faces Punjab Kings. He will return to Bangladesh on May 2.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the matter. He said, “Mustafiz is supposed to return on April 30. But we have allowed him to play the match on May 1. Then he will play the Zimbabwe series.”

Zimbabwe team will come to Bangladesh for five T20Is on April 28. The first match of the series will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on May 3. Mustafiz will have to join the national team before that.