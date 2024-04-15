Sylhet road crash: Death toll rises to 4

The death toll from collision between two motorcycles in Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet rose to four as another victim dies on Sunday evening.

The victim was Milon Ahmed, 18, son of Sobhan Ali of Madarkhal village in Khalachara union of Zakiganj upazila.

Milon died while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on Sunday evening.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Zakiganj Police Station Javed Masud said on April 12,two motorcycles collided on Sylhet-Zakiganj road in Shahbagh Muhidpur area, leaving two people dead on the spot and two others injured. Later, one injured died.

The deceased were Adil Hossain, 20, son of Aftar Ali, Zakaria Ahmed, 21, son of Jamir Ali, Redwan Ahmed Fuad, 18, son of Raju Ahmed of Minarai village in Beanibazar upazila.