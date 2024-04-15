BNP leader Ishraque secures bail in 12 cases

A Dhaka court on Monday granted bail to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in 12 cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order after he surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.

After the hearing, the court granted him interim bail in all these cases.

These include seven cases at the Paltan police station, three at the Ramna Model police station, and two at the Motijheel police station.

Ishraque Hossain had received six weeks of bail from the High Court in these various sabotage cases filed in different police stations.

After the expiration of that six weeks, he surrendered in the lower court and applied for bail. Following the hearing, the court approved his application for temporary (interim) bail in these 12 cases of sabotage.