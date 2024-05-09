Air Force training fighter crashes in Karnaphuli river, 2 pilots survived

A training fighter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the Karnaphuli River at Chattogram’s Patenga on Thursday morning.

But the two pilots on board have survived.

“The pilot and the co-pilot parachuted down safely. They were rescued by local boats and taken to a hospital,” said Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner (port) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The plane caught fire immediately after takeoff. It then broke into pieces and scattered as it crashed into the Karnaphuli River behind the boat club, she added.

A YAK130 training fighter plane of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed in Chattogram’s Patenga due to mechanical failure, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.