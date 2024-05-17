Major General Tareq new Bangladesh ambassador to Kuwait

Major General Syed Tareq Hussain has been appointed as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday issued a press release disclosing his appointment.

Commissioned in 1989, Major General Syed Tareq Hussain has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments of the Bangladesh Army.

Just before being deputed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was serving as senior directing staff at the National Defence College.

His major assignments throughout his career include commandant of Bangladesh Ordnance Factory, GOC of 19 Infantry Division, and commander of 44 and 72 Infantry Brigades, the foreign ministry said.

Major General Tareq had also served in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Angola and Côte d’Ivoire.

He obtained graduate degrees from different military institutions across the globe, namely Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, India, and US Army War College in Pennsylvania.

He also obtained three post-graduation degrees- Masters in Defence Studies from National University of Bangladesh, Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, India and Masters in Strategic Studies from US Army War College.