Water level above danger point in Surma, Kushiyara

Water levels in several points of the Surma and Kushiyara rivers have crossed the danger line, inundating low-lying areas of the district.

Under the influence of Cyclone Remal, heavy rain has been battering Sylhet for the last two days, causing the water level in rivers to rise continuously.

According to Water Development Board (WDB) data, the water levels at several points of the Surma and Kushiyara rivers have risen by as much as 5-7 cm, rising above the danger level in some points.

Due to continuous rain and the onrush of water from upstream, several areas in the Jaitapur, Howainghat, and Kanaighat upazilas have become inundated. Inhabitants of these areas have become unable to leave their homes.

Aside from Surma and Kushiyara, water levels have also risen in Piyain and Dholai rivers. Haors of the district have also swelled due to the heavy rain.

Confirming the matter, UNO Md Touhidul Islam said, relief centres have been opened and the situation is being monitored.