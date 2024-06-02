Around 17,000 workers couldn’t go to Malaysia, State Minister says

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury has said that 16,970 workers failed to go to Malaysia.

He stated it while addressing a press conference at the meeting room of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment on Sunday afternoon (June 2).

The State Minister said the ministry has approved 5,26,676 people till May 31. Of them, 4,93,642 were given clearance from the BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training).

“According to the information we have, a total of 4,76,672 people have gone to Malaysia so far. So, more or less 16,970 people could not go,” he said.

Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said the ministry formed a six-member committee to probe the reasons behind why those 16,970 people could not go to Malaysia. The probe committee will submit its report within the next seven days, he added.