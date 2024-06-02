3 day agri-tech fair begins in Sunamganj

A three-day agricultural and technology fair began at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday.

The fair was inaugurated by Sunamganj-1 MP Ranjit Chandra Sarker as the chief guest on the upazila parishad premises around 11:00 am with the upazila nirbahi officer Md Giash Uddin in the chair.

Dharmapasha upazila agriculture officer Mir Hasan Al Banna, upazila Awami League vice-president Adv Abdul Hai Talukdar, general secretary Shamim Ahmed Bilkis, newly elected upazila chairman Shamim Ahmed Murad, female vice-chairman Anamika Akter, among others, spoke at the programme.

Later, machines for paddy planting were distributed among farmers.