Clothing exhibition titled Krishnachura Tomar Range kicks off

Designer Abeda Khatun Mitul has created clothes based on the unique gift of nature, Krishna Chura. Exhibition of these clothes started from 6 June till 8 June at Dhakas Lalmatiar Dwip Gallery.

Eminent design consultant and researcher Chandrasekhar Saha, Fashion Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (FAAB) president Azharul Haque Azad and fashion designer Lipi Khandkar inaugurated the three-day exhibition titled Krishna Chura Tomar Ranga on The Opening day. Scholars and journalists were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

About this exhibition organized with a special theme, the guests said, it is difficult to do this kind of work. Mitul has done the hard work. The exhibition is being organized under the banner of Mituls fashion brand Shiboni.

Sarees, Punjabi, T-shirts and various types of clothing for men and women have been displayed in the exhibition. All the dresses are inspired by black colour and beauty. The exhibition will continue till 8 pm on June 8.

Mitul has been working tirelessly for almost two decades. Her wardrobe has both diversity and creative experimentation. Mitul participated in an exhibition and fashion show held in Nepal a few years ago with her collection. In the future, she also wants to exhibit her own designs in the country and abroad.