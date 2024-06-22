Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sylhet, Sunamganj

The flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj is improving as water levels in several rivers have started to recede due to less rain.

Some people were seen returning home from the shelter centres.

Meanwhile, as the water is rising in the Haor area, new people are going to shelter centres. But there is a shortage of relief in shelter centres and houses. Suffering knows no bounds for lack of food and clean water.

There was no rainfall from Friday morning to afternoon in Sylhet. The water level of the rivers did not rise.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at few places Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast on Sunday (June 22).

The deputy commissioner of Sylhet said that as per the direction of the prime minister, dry foods and some other cooked foods are being distributed among the flood-affected people.