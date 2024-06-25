Over Tk 1,648cr earned from Padma Bridge in two years: Quader

More than Tk 1,648 crore in tolls have been earned from the Padma Bridge in two years, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

He stated it while speaking at the 114th board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority at Banani in the capital on Tuesday (June 25).

Quader said the toll was collected from 1.27 crore vehicles crossing the Padma bridge over the last two years.

It was told at the meeting that Tk 948 crore was paid to the Finance Division in six installments as per the loan agreement with the BBA, with an additional Tk 314 crore slated to be paid to the Finance Division through the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban on June 27 next as the 7th and 8th installments.

Quader also highlighted that the construction of the Padma Bridge has resulted in savings of Tk 1,500 crore.

This is a historical day for the nation as the construction works of the bridge was inaugurated on this very day two years ago, Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said.

“It is the golden outcome of our courage. I thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inaugurating the construction work of the bridge with our own funds,” said the Awami League leader.

Extending thanks to all those involved in the construction work of the bridge, Quader said the prime minister will meet and greet them at her official residence Ganabhaban on June 27.

Referring to the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, the minister said half of it has already been opened for traffic, while the work of the rest of the Elevated Expressway is going on. The overall progress of the project is 74.81 per cent.

Starting from Kaola in the south, it will go up to Kutubkhali on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. The estimated project cost is Tk 8,940 crore.

Besides, Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project is being constructed by China National Machinery Export Import Corporation (CMC). Starting from Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) Airport, the project will extend up to Dhaka EPZ. The project cost has been estimated at Tk 17,553 crore. Out of the 24km long elevated expressway, construction of 21km is now going on. The overall progress of the project is 44 per cent.