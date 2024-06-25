ADC Saqlain to be sent to forced retirement over Pori Moni scandal

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Golam Saqlain Shithil is going to lose his job over an illegal relationship with actress Pori Moni while working on a case filed by the actor.

At that time, he held the post of ADC of Detective Branch of police’s Gulshan division.

When Saqlain and Pori Moni’s relationship came to light, Saqlain has been transferred to the DMP’s Public Order Management (POM), West Division, from the Detective Branch. Later, he was transferred to In Service Training Centre in Jhenidah.

A recommendation on his forced retirement was sent to the government from home ministry on June 13 which was signed by deputy secretary Rokeya Parvin Jui. Later, the government took a decision to send him forced retirement over Pori Moni scandal.

A CCTV footage making rounds on social media shows Pori Moni and Saqlain getting out of a car together in the morning on August 1, 2021. Saqlain was seen going inside the lift with her, carrying a trolley bag.