Two held with 5-kg hemp in Sunamganj

Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with five kilograms of hemp from Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested were identified as Masuk Mia, 50, from Diramchar village in Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj District, and Samidul, 28, from Shambhuganj uttarpara village in Mymensingh Sadar upazila.

Police said tipped off, a team of police conducted a raid at Bangabandhu Square area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

On Monday afternoon, police arrested two drug traffickers with five kilograms of cannabis at Bangabandhu Square in Dharampasha Upazila of Sunamganj.

Confriming the matter, Dharampasha Police Station officer-in-charge Md. Shamsuddoha said they both are known as drug traffickers who have been involved in smuggling hemp from Habiganj and selling it in various parts of the country for a long time.

During primary questioning, they admitted to their involvement in drug trafficking, he said.

A case will be filed in this regard and legal actions will be taken, added OC Md. Shamsuddoha.