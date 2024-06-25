Bangladesh, Italy agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

Bangladesh and Italy have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations at the Second Political Consultations held in Dhaka.

The two friendly countries launched the Political Consultations on 7 June 2023 in Rome by signing a memorandum of understanding.

The holding of the second round of political consultations exactly after one year bears a testament to the robust partnership between the two nations.

The Bangladesh delegation at the consultations held on Monday was led by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, while the Italian delegation was led by Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro and representatives from various ministries of the Government of Bangladesh also joined the consultations.

During the consultations, both Bangladesh and Italy acknowledged that the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni on 25 July 2023 in Rome has further strengthened the robust bilateral ties between the two countries.

They expressed satisfaction over the transformation of this relationship towards a broad-based partnership with strategic elements.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to extending cooperation in the areas of political and cultural relations, economic relations, trade and investment, defence and security, ICT and cybersecurity, green transition and renewable energy, mobility and migration.

They put emphasis on curbing irregular migration and promoting legal pathways for skills mobility from Bangladesh to Italy, as well as cooperation in the UN and in the Indo-Pacific.

They also shared views on various regional and international issues, including the Rohingya crisis, prevention of violent extremism, climate change and food security, situations in Myanmar and Afghanistan, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Prior to the Political Consultations, Riccardo Guariglia paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at his office and they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation through the exchange of high-level visits, trade and investment, AI and ICT, green growth, skills mobility, higher education, and culture.