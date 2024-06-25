Beef Brain Bhuna

Ingredients:

v Beef/mutton brain-400 gm

v Chopped onion-2 tbsp

v Bay leaf-1 pc

v Cinnamon powder-1/2 tsp

v Cardamom powder-1/2 tsp

v Ginger-garlic pastes-1/2 tsp each

v Dried red chili powder-1 tsp

v Turmeric powder-1/2 tsp

v Black pepper powder-1/4 tsp

v Cumin powder-1/2 tsp

v Vegetable/soybean oil-3 tbsp

v Green chilies-3/4 pcs

v Salt-To taste

Method:

1. Clean brain properly including veins and cut into small pieces. Wash with lukewarm water and drain. Please watch the recipe video below for cleaning procedure.

2. Now make a spices/masala mix. In a small bowl add cumin powder, red chili powder, cardamom powder, cinnamon powder, black pepper powder, salt and a little bit of water. Mix everything well with a spoon. Keep it aside.

3. Heat oil in a pan. Add onion, bay leaf, cloves and stir for a while. When onion turns into brown add ginger-garlic pastes, spices/masala mix that we made before and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add some water so that the spices don get burnt. Cook everything well for 2 minutes.

4. Now add brain in it and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of water this time. Cover and cook in medium-high heat.

5. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Stir occasionally so that it doesn get burnt. When the gravy gets thick, add green chilies and cook for another 2 minutes with the lid. Then turn the flame off. Serve warm with rice, roti or paratha.