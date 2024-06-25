China to continue cooperation for Bangladesh’s development: Liu Jianchao

Visiting Minister of the International Relations of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s central committee Liu Jianchao today said China is keen to continue all possible cooperation for the development of Bangladesh in the coming days.

“China always attaches great importance to bolster the development ties with Bangladesh . . . It will always be beside Bangladesh’s development,” he said during a courtesy call on Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban here today.

Liu Jianchao praised Bangladesh’s development in various sectors, especially infrastructure development, information technology, communication, energy and tourism.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin briefed the BSS about the outcome of the meeting.

Welcoming the Chinese minister at Bangabhaban, President Shahabuddin said China is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh.

He said China’s cooperation in implementing various mega projects of Bangladesh, including Padma Bridge Rail Link, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Elevated Expressway, have accelerated the economic development of Bangladesh.

Noting that Bangladesh’s relationship with China is very old, the Head of State hoped that China’s development partnership with Bangladesh will strengthen in the days to come.

The President sought China’s support for Bangladesh to become a partner member of the alliance of developing economies “BRICS”, an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s possible visit to China next month, the President hoped that the relations between the two countries would reach new heights through her visit.

During the meeting, the President emphasized on increasing people-to-people contacts to expand bilateral relations in various fields, including trade and investment.

Mentioning that the Rohingyas in Bangladesh are now a big problem, he sought China’s full cooperation in solving this problem.

The President recently referred to the visit of a delegation of Awami League to China.

He said this visit will play a positive role in increasing understanding and cooperation between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Bangladesh Awami League (AL).

Secretaries concerned to the President’s office were present on the occasion.