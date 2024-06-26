Ingredients:

For Nihari Masala Mix

anise 1 black cardamom 2 green cardamom 4 blade of mace nutmeg 1/4 cinnamon 3 pcs cloves 4 pcs black pepper 1/2 tsp cumin 1/2 tsp bay leaves 2 pcs coriander powder 1 tsp

v Oil – 1/2 cup

v Garlic – 1/4 cup

v Onion – 1 cup

v Red meat – 4 lbs

v Ginger paste – 1 tbsp

v Nihari masala mix

v Turmeric – 1/4 tsp

v Red chilli – 1 tsp

v Plain yogurt – 1/2 cup

v Brown sugar – 1 tbsp

v Salt to taste

v Hot water – 5 cups

v Roasted gram flour – 1/4 cup

v Garam masala – 1/2 tsp

v Fried onion

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add garlic , onion and fry until golden.

2. Add the meat , ginger paste , nihari masala mix, turmeric, red chilli, plain yogurt , brown sugar and salt.

3. Saute for 20 min

4. Pour in the hot water, cover the pressure cooker and cook for 40 min in med heat

5. Add roasted gram flour/ chickpea flour, garam masala and fried onion

6. Accompany with Naan , Porota and lime , serve hot.