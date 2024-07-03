Kebab Week at Royal Park Residence Hotel

One of the star hotels located in Banani, Dhaka, Royal Park Residence is most renown name for elegance and luxury. Fully Sri Lankan managed Royal Park Residence has been continuously surprising its guests with world-class hospitality service, authentic Sri Lankan cuisine as well as domestic and international cuisines and interesting offers for 25 years.

Kebab is a name of different attraction for foodies all over the world. World Kebab Day is celebrated every year on the 2nd Friday of July.

To make the day more enjoyable for kebab lovers, Royal Park Residence has organized Kebab Week which can be enjoyed for lunch and dinner every day from 12 July to 19 July.

Royal Park Residence has earned a special place in the hearts of food lovers with its unique array of dishes, exquisite and colorful presentation and magic of exquisite taste.

In continuation of its great reputation, Kebab Wick will also be well received among many other events in the city.

Sri Lankan Chef Rajeeva Mendis hand-crafted charisma will feature mouth-watering smoked kebabs as well as some authentic Sri Lankan kebabs.