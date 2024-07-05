IGP Mamun’s tenure extended for another year

The government has extended the service of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun for another year on a contract basis.

A gazette notification by the Ministry of Public Administration was issued on Friday in this regard.

Abdullah Al-Mamun took charge as the IGP on 30 September 2022.

On 9 January 2023, the government extended his tenure by one and a half years until 11 July 2024 on a contract basis, postponing his retirement leave and related benefits.

According to the fresh notification, in continuation of his earlier contract and on similar terms and conditions, Mamun has been reappointed as the IGP for the next one year from 12 July 2024 or the date of joining as per Section 49 of the Public Service Act-2018.

He served the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as its chief before being appointed as the inspector general of police.