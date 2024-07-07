Pregnant woman killed in Habiganj road accident

A pregnant woman was killed and four people were critically injured as a pickup and a CNG run auto-rickshaw collided head-on on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway under Shayesthaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday night.

The accident took place at 10 pm at Sutang bridge area under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Akhter, 24, wife of Swapan Mia, hailed from Madhabpur upazila of the district.

Local sources said, the accident occurred when Mitu along with her relatives were returning home, riding on a CNG-run autorickshaw and a pick-up van coming from opposite direction hit the autorickshaw, leaving Mitu dead on the spot.

Being informed, Police and fire fighters rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Hobiganj General Hospital after rescuing them from the spot.

Of the injured, three critically injured were later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shayesthaganj Highway Police Station Taimur Islam confirmed the death.

Police seized the vehicles but its drivers however managed to flee, he added.