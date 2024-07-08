5 cut by train in Narsingdi

Five young people were crushed under the wheels of a train at Raipura upazila in Narsingdi district on Monday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. But four of them were in between 18 to 20 years, another one was above 20.

The incident happened in Komoltoli Khaksar area near Methikanda Railway Station in the upazila at around 5:30 am.

It was learnt that locals found the severed bodies beside the rail line in the morning and informed police.

Getting information from locals, a team of police recovered the severed bodies, said Md Shahidullah, in-charge of Narsingdi Railway Station Police Outpost.

Police assumed that the ‘Turna Express’ train from Chattogram crushed the victims. But it was not confirmed whether they were cut after falling from the train or while sitting on the railway line.