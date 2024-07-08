Friendly Football organized by East Surrey Bengal Association was held with enthusiasm and excitement

A friendly football match was organized by East Surrey Bengal Association Sports Department.

The friendly match was played at Carrington School ground in Redhill on Sunday 7th July at

noon. This match was organized under the slogan of building a healthy life through sports and

physical activity. Participated in the game, East Surrey Bengal Association vs Chalantika Krira

Chakra Kingston. Chalantika Kriya Chakra wins the game 4-3.

Tournament sponsors Anis Khokon, Rakib Ahmed, Farooq Ali, Aminur Rashid and Bashir

Ahmed presented the prizes to the winners. The game was attended by prominent people of

Bengali community and a large number of spectators. Among the dignitaries were Zubaer

Hossain Zahir, Sakib Ali, Dr. Shakeel, Raed Majumder, Dewan Sharifujjaman, Khalilur Rahman,

Shahidul Islam, Jewel Majumder, Osman Sunny, Jakir Hossen, Noman Mia, Akhtar Mia, Abdul

Maik, Bsitur Rahman, Juned mahfuj, Arafat Rahman etc

The overall management of the tournament was Shahidul Islam Nazrul.