Mango Chicken Khicuri

Ingredients:

v Chinigur rice- 500 gm

v Moong Dal – 1/2 cup

v Onion – 2 tablespoon chopped

v Ginger paste – 1 tbsp

v Garlic paste – 1 tsp

v Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp

v Green chilies – 4-5 numbers

v Whole cumin – 1/2 tsp

v Cinnamon stick 1 – 2 pieces

v Cardamon – 4 numbers

v Bay leaves – 2 small

v Salt – to taste

v Oil – 2 tbsp

Chicken Ingredients:

v Chicken – 1 kg

v Green mango paste –4 tbs

v Ginger paste – 2 tsp

v Garlic paste – 1 tsp

v Onion paste – 2 tsp

v Cumin paste – 1 tsp

v Coriander powder – 1/2 tsp

v Garam masla powder – 1 tsp

v Ground turmeric – 1/2 tsp

v Red Chili Powder – 1 tsp

v Salt – to taste

v Oil – 2 + 2 tbsp

v Ghee – 2 tbsp

v Onion golden fried(beresta) – 1/4 cup

Method:

Chicken preparation:

1. Mix all ingredients mentioned above for chicken except oil. Marinate for 15 minutes.

2. Heat two tablespoon oil in a pan and place marinated chicken without gravy.

3. Fry chicken pieces until golden brown.

4. Then heat remaining two tablespoon oil, pour the marinating gravy and saute until water dries up.

5. Now add fried chicken pieces and 1/2 a cup of water.

6. Cover it and cook on medium heat.

7. Once cooked, then remove from heat and keep aside.

Khichuri preparation:

1. Heat oil and add onion, bay leaves, whole cumin, whole garam masala in a deep bottom pan.

2. Fry until brown.

3. Now add rice-dal and fry lightly.

4. Now add all other ingredients for khichuri.

5. Pour 5-6 cups of warm water and stir two or thrice.

6. Add green chili ,and adjust salt. Bring to boil.

7. Stir few times.

8. Once water dries up, keep a tawa under pan and reduce heat to low.

9. Place the cooked chicken with gravy.

10. Sprinkle fried onion/beresta and green peas.

11. Keep covering on a very low heat for 20-25 minutes.

12. Remove from heat, add ghee and keep covering before serving.

13. Garnish with corriander, green chilli and serve.