PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Beijing on 4-day bilateral visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reached Beijing to start a four-day official visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, that left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05am, carrying the PM and her entourage landed at Beijing Capital International Airport at 6pm local time (4pm BST), reports UNB.

During her stay in China, Hasina will have separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang (on July 10) at the Great Hall of the People and join a summit meeting on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China (on July 09).

Dhaka and Beijing are likely to sign some 20 MoUs and announce inauguration of some development projects after a bilateral meeting between the two sides to be led by the two premiers.

A reception will be organised in honor of the prime minister before the bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People. She will be given a guard of honor during the reception with due respect.

Hasina will join a welcome banquet (lunch) to be hosted by the Chinese premier there on July 10.

On July 09 she will have separate meeting with Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning and President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun as well as join a wreath laying ceremony at Tiananmen Square and a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing.

The prime minister will return home from China on July 11 by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.