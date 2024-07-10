PM Sheikh Hasina gets warm reception at Great Hall of People

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was accorded a red carpet reception as she reached the Great Hall of the People to have a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing on Wednesday morning.

On her arrival at the premises of the Great Hall of the People, the Prime Minister was received by Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, reports UNB.

Later, the Bangladesh premier proceeded to a specially decorated dais and a smartly turned out contingent of the Chinese Armed forces gave guard of honour to the state guest.

The national anthems of the two countries were played at that time. Sheikh Hasina took salute and inspected the guard.

There was a gun-salute in honour of the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Both the Prime Ministers introduced their respective delegation members on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and China began in the Great Hall of the People after the welcome ceremony.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the bilateral meeting while Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang is leading the Chinese delegation.

The Great Hall of People is a state building which is used for legislative and ceremonial activities by the China government and the ruling Communist Party of China.