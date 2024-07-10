Poet Makid Haider dies

Bangla Academy award winning poet Makid Haider passed away on Wednesday morning.

He breathed his last at about 9:05am at his Uttara residence in the capital, Makid Haider’s son Asif Haider confirmed.

The body of the poet will be taken to Bangla Academy premise at 2pm for people from all walks of life to pay their last respect.

He will be buried at his family gravetard in Pabna, Asif Haider added.

Makid Haider had been suffering from various old age complications.

He was born on September 28, 1947 in Doharpara village of Pabna district.