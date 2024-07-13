Discussion is satisfactory, says teachers’ leader after meeting

Dr. Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Secretary General of the University Teachers Association Federation, said their discussion with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is satisfactory.

“Our three-point demands have been discussed openly in the meeting. We will informed our decision after discussing the matter with the federation members.”

Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, also President of the Dhaka University Teachers Association, made this statement while responding to the journalists’ queries after one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Awami League General Secretary at party president Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi office.

While asking about ongoing work stoppage, the Federation leader said, “Will take decision after meeting with the federation leaders of all public universities and teachers associations.

At 11:30, Obaidul Quader sat with a delegation of university teachers, who are on strike demanding the withdrawal of new pension scheme ‘Prottoy’.

A 13-member delegation, including Dhaka University Teachers Association Zeenat Huda and joint general secretary professor Abdur Rahim, were present the meeting.