Facebook pages spread provocation not mine: Marzuk Russell

Popular lyricist and actor Marzuk Russell is active on social media but has numerous fake IDs with his name. From which various misleading news including rumors are constantly being spread. As a result, he is often embarrassed. Marzuk Russell complained to DB office on Minto Road in the capital on Sunday afternoon seeking redressal of the matter.

After complaining, Marzuk Russell said, “Various Facebook IDs and fan pages have sprung up using my name and pictures. Misleading information is being disseminated from there on various issues and various anti-government posts. I have no affiliation with those. Many people in the country and outside the country do not know that the pages are not mine. I have come to the DB office today to inform this matter.”

He also said, ”I have been with the media for 20-25 years. My friends and colleagues know what I can and can’t post. I have spoken to the Additional Commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid regarding the provocative posts from the pages.”

Finally he said, ‘I have a Facebook ID and page. It is not verified but I am trying to verify. Hopefully it will happen soon.”

Marzuk Russell had previously spoken on the same topic in the cyber crime department. He last complained on August 18 last year. On that day, he said, unpleasant posts are being given from multiple fake pages and IDs. Common fans are getting confused by this. I do not know who is running these fake pages.