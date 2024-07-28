Why dragon fruit is the best thing to happen to your diet

Don't Miss

Once an exotic fruit grown in China and neighbouring countries, it has now become a summer staple in Bangladesh. Farming of pitaya — dragon fruit — is common and the tropical fruit has become popular for its unique external structure, sweet taste, and texture. As a superfood, dragon fruit offers maximum nutritional benefits with minimal calories and is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Despite being sweet, the fruit contains low sugar — only 9 grams of sugar from 100 grams of dragon. It has low cholesterol and can be included in a low-sodium diet. Pitaya has a burst of antioxidants and vitamin C, enough to meet our daily needs just by consumption of a single fruit. It is also high in magnesium and contains plenty of folates.