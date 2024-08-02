Cop killed in clash with students in Khulna

A police constable was killed and another 25 were injured during clashes between police and protesters in Khulna city on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as constable Suman Gharami.

Md Mozammel Haque, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner, confirmed the matter.

Eyewitnesses said the clash started in front of Khulna University (KU) at around 3:00 PM when police tried to disperse protesters with tear gas as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Around 5:30pm, police started firing tear gas shells at the Gollamari intersection of the city. Also, there have been reports of chases and counter-chases between protesters and police.

The protesters, most of them students, alleged that police fired rubber bullets and tear shells on their peaceful procession.

Earlier around 3pm, students began a sit-in protest at Shibbari intersection, voicing their opposition to the police, RAB, and BGB attacks on students during the recent Quota Reform Movement.