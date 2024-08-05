Bangabandhu sculpture in Bijoy Sarani being demolished

The sculpture of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka’s Bijoy Sarani, is being demolished.

At around 3:30pm on Monday, a group of people was seen attempting to break the sculpture with hammers.

Following the leaked information about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure from the country, thousands of people gathered on the streets, with a significant number converging at Bijoy Sarani.

The sculpture, titled ‘Mritunjay,’ was inaugurated by the recently resigned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 10, 2023. This statue was a notable feature in the Victory Day parades of 2021 and 2022. Located at the heart of the intersection, the sculpture is complemented by murals depicting the historical movements and the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the Language Movement to the Liberation War. The entire installation was constructed by the Bangladesh Army, with seven walls illustrating the Father of the Nation’s contributions.

According to a report by AFP, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country amid the crisis triggered by the quota reform movement. She departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30pm on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. Sources indicate that Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana have reached a secure location.

Although Sheikh Hasina intended to record a farewell speech, she did not get the opportunity. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman held a meeting with top political leaders at the Army Headquarters to discuss the current national situation.