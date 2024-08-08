‘If you have faith in me, there will be no attack anywhere’

Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus said, “If you have faith in me, trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country.”

“If you do not, please bid me farewell, there will be no need of my presence.”

He said that the country should fulfill the promise of its recent rebirth.

“Hope that the youths can build the country by their own. Bangladesh could be a beautiful country.”

Prof Yunus said these at a press briefing held at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital after his arrival in Dhaka from Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

Dr Yunus paid tribute to Abu Sayed, who was among the first killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement. He said, “I am remembering Abu Sayed. The courage he showed in standing in front of police firing, no one was afraid after that.”

Dr Muhammad Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Dubai by an Emirates flight (EK-582) at 2:10pm today.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan welcomed Prof Yunus at the airport.

Dr Asif Nazrul, student representatives; and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement were also present there, among others.