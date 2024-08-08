Minister cleared after London property income probe

A Treasury minister’s failure to register a London rental property has been deemed as “inadvertent” by the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

An investigation had been launched on 30 July into Economic Secretary Tulip Siddiq after she missed the 28-day grace period to register interests.

In his decision, Daniel Greenberg said the probe had now been concluded with the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate being cleared.

He said Ms Siddiq had explained the reasons for the late registration, which he had “accepted.”

The parliamentary commissioner for standards added that the MP had acknowledged and apologised for her breaches of the Code of Conduct and outlined the measures she had put in place to avert a future late registration.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Tulip has apologised for the late registrations, which the parliamentary commissioner for standards accepted were inadvertent and offered to rectify without referring to the committee on standards.”