3 of a family killed in Moulvibazar road crash

Three members of a family killed and three others injured in a road accident at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday.

The deceased were Nazma Begum, 35, Hasan Ahmed, 17, and Fahad Alam, 12, from Mirnagar area under Kalapur union of the upazila.

Moulvibazar Fire Service and Civil Defence official Abu Tahel confirmed the deaths.

According to locals, the accident occurred on the Moulvibazar-Sylhet highway, when a minibus collided head-on with a CNG-run autorickshaw on Thursday afternoon. Two died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Three injured were undergoing treatment at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.