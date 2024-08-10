Chief justice’s full court meeting postponed

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan suddenly postponed his scheduled meeting with all judges from both the High Court Division and the Appellate Division.

Confirming the matter at 10am on Saturday, Supreme Court’s public relation officer Md Shafiqul Islam said that the full court meeting will not be held today.

The chief justice called the full court meeting at 10:30am to discuss how to run the court in the current situation. But it was abruptly postponed.

In a Facebook post, Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, Adviser for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement, claimed that the chief justice called the full court meeting without consulting the government.

Asif Mahmud reiterated the demand for the chief justice’s resignation.