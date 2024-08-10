Dr Yunus offers prayers at Abu Sayed’s grave

Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has offered prayer at the grave of Abu Sayed in Rangpur’s Pirganj upazila.

At about 11am on Saturday, Prof Yunus reached Abu Sayed’s house at Jaforpara Babonpur by a helicopter.

After offering prayer at the grave, he talked to the family members of slain Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, who was killed in police firing during the recent Quota Reform Movement, for some times.

Yunus condoled Sayed’s family members and handed over national flag to his parents and family members as well.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan were present as they are accompanying the chief adviser during his Rangpur visit.

Later, Dr Yunus went to Begum Rokeya University to meet the students there. After that, he is scheduled to visit injured patients at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.