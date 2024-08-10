Students siege SC, give ultimatum to chief justice to resign

Hundreds of students on Saturday gathered on the High Court premises demanding resignation of the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division.

The students from different institutions started gathering on the court premises around 10:30am with processions. They demanded resignation of the chief justice by 1pm.

Responding to question, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement, said, “The chief justice is trying to have an online coup with other judges.”

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, Adviser for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement, claimed that the chief justice, nurtured by fascism and involved in various misdeeds, has called the full court meeting without consulting the government.

Asif Mahmud reiterated the demand for the chief justice’s resignation.