Mastering the art of face yoga: Exercises for a youthful glow

Much like traditional yoga, which benefits the whole body, face yoga is a practice that goes beyond mere cosmetic improvements, serving as a soothing ritual that alleviates stress. It offers a non-invasive alternative to Botox and plastic surgery through a series of exercises that tone facial muscles, potentially enhancing youthfulness and radiance. Seasoned yoga instructor Eliza Chowdhury, with certifications from India and Thailand, illustrates the numerous advantages and methods associated with face yoga.